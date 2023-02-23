HC adjourns Kallakurichi school’s plea to resume classes from LKG

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday adjourned to February 28 a petition filed by the Latha Educational Society of Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district for a direction to resume physical classes from LKG to IV.

It is noted that the school building and its properties were vandalized in July last year in violence that broke out days after a Class XII girl student committed suicide inside the hostel of the school.

Justice CV Karthikeyan observed that he would take a decision by February 28 regarding the petition of the Society. On January 10, the judge permitted the school to resume physical classes from V to VIII standard after the school management agreed to comply with conditions imposed by the HC.

As per the orders of the HC, the school management submitted an affidavit in January regarding the steps to prevent untoward incidents in the school.