Edu dept striving to make TN numero uno in quality edu: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said that the state school education department has been making all efforts to reach the number one position in the country in providing quality education to students.

Speaking at the centenary celebration of Vidyodaya Schools in the city, Stalin elaborated the contribution of the schools in guaranteeing education to girl children and said that Tamil Nadu is in the second position at the national level in providing quality education and the school education department has been making all efforts to take the state to numero uno position in the country in terms of providing quality education.

"Everyone must get education, particularly girl children. Such education must not be a mere mark securing one. It must improve the respect of women," the Chief Minister added, lauding Vidyodaya schools, inaugurated in 1924, for igniting a revolution by launching an exclusive school for girl students at a time when restrictions were imposed on sending girls out of the house for education.

Remarking that some people were thinking of imposing such retrograde ideas on the society, Stalin said, "Yes. Such people still exist. They think of restricting women within the confines of their house and snatch away the hard-won rights again from the oppressed women. You throw their retrograde ideas to the bins and continue to learn."

"I reiterate; education is the only asset that cannot be stolen. The ploy of such people who do not want you to accumulate the wealth of education must not succeed. It will definitely not succeed," the Chief Minister remarked, listing out some of the initiatives of his government to promote education in his regime.