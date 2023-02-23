DPR for Madurai Metro rail project to be prepared in 75 days

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), which is the Project Executing Agency (PEA) for the Madurai Metro rail project, has clarified that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the city will be completed within 75 days.

T Archunan, Director (Projects), CMRL in a press note on Thursday confirmed this.

"The Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) for the Madurai Metro rail project has been prepared and submitted to the Tamil Nadu government. Subsequently, the government has asked the CMRL to prepare a DPR for the city,” stated the press note.

"This DPR will be prepared in 75 days and the report will be prepared as planned only after the consulting firm is finalised,” said the director.

Meanwhile, CMRL has floated tenders to finalise consultants to prepare DPR for Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) for Madurai city. According to the CMRL, the first phase of this project is planned to be 31 km-long with 18 railway stations from Thirumangalam to Othakkada.

However, with the completion of DPR, the report will include details such as cost, station type, mode of implementation, social and economic information.

The ten important stations earmarked as per DFR include Otthakadai station, Madurai High Court station, Pudur station, Simmakal station, Madurai junction Metro station, Pasumalai station, Thiru Nagar station, Thoppur station, Kappalur and Thirumangalam Metro stations.