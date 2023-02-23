‘Consider more relief for bear attack victims’

They were brutally attacked by the bear at Pethanpillai Kudiyiruppu in Sivasailam panchayat of Tenkasi district on November 6, 2022. On that fateful day, the petitioner Manikandan said when my father Sailappan was moving out for job at about 6 am, he found Vaikundamani from the village being attacked by a bear and on seeing it, Sailappan proceeded to rescue Vaikundamani.