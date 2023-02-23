‘Consider more relief for bear attack victims’

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state government to consider pleas seeking compensation for two victims of bear attack in Tenkasi district.
Petitioners S Manikandan and N Sankara Narayanan of Tenkasi sought compensation of Rs 20 lakh for each of the victims, who’re attacked by a bear in November last year.
They were brutally attacked by the bear at Pethanpillai Kudiyiruppu in Sivasailam panchayat of Tenkasi district on November 6, 2022. On that fateful day, the petitioner Manikandan said when my father Sailappan was moving out for job at about 6 am, he found Vaikundamani from the village being attacked by a bear and on seeing it, Sailappan proceeded to rescue Vaikundamani.
While Sailappan was involved in rescue attempts, he lost one eye and was completely paralysed without any movement. Such a person should be encouraged by the government by providing memorable awards, which could further encourage people to help the needy whenever a situation arises.
Therefore, my father Sailappan should be honoured by giving bravery award and also he should be provided with required medical treatment, the petitioner said.
The state government counsel stated that to comply with the Government Order, victim compensation of up to Rs 5 lakh could be awarded under such circumstances. Justice M Dhandapani after hearing the arguments directed the Principal Secretary, Department of Forests, Tamil Nadu to make recommendations on compensation as per laws. The case was then disposed of.
