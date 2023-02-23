CM writes to Jaishankar on fishers attack

According to the CM’s letter, the six fishermen belonging to Tharangambadi and Mayiladuthurai and who ventured into the sea for fishing on February 21 from Tharangambadi fishing hamlet, were brutally attacked with iron rope by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel at around 4.30 am on February 23. Describing the attack as a blatant violation of all international norms and conventions, the CM said that the Lankan Navy also took away the fishing tools, engine, two batteries and GPS equipment belonging to the Indian fishermen. The five fishermen injured in the attack have been admitted in Government Hospital, Tharangambadi.