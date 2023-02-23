CM writes to Jaishankar on fishers attack
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged the External Affairs Ministry to prevail upon Sri Lanka through diplomatic channels to stop attacks on Indian fishermen.
Drawing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s attention “with a deep sense of anguish” to another incident of attack on six Indian fishermen by Lanka Navy on February 23, Stalin said, “I urge you to take this up strongly with the Sri Lankan Government and also request you to prevail upon them through appropriate diplomatic channels for initiating strong and coordinated efforts at the highest level to stop attacks on our Indian fishermen.”
“Sri Lankan Navy continues to infringe upon the traditional rights of our fishermen in the Palk Bay area and causes severe injuries and economic losses to our fishermen. The brazen acts of violence by the Sri Lankan Navy are shocking and condemnable,” said Stalin, in his official letter to the Union Minister late on Thursday evening.
“Our fishermen are solely dependent on fishing for their livelihood and the frequent attacks on them instills fear and panic among the fishing hamlets,” added the CM, who flagged a similar attack on Indian fishermen by some Sri Lankan nationals on February 15.
According to the CM’s letter, the six fishermen belonging to Tharangambadi and Mayiladuthurai and who ventured into the sea for fishing on February 21 from Tharangambadi fishing hamlet, were brutally attacked with iron rope by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel at around 4.30 am on February 23. Describing the attack as a blatant violation of all international norms and conventions, the CM said that the Lankan Navy also took away the fishing tools, engine, two batteries and GPS equipment belonging to the Indian fishermen. The five fishermen injured in the attack have been admitted in Government Hospital, Tharangambadi.
