Civic chiefs petition CM to renovate lift irrigation system

This apart, a lift irrigation system that was established on September 17, 1969, by the then chief minister M Karunanidhi at Okkanadu Keezhaiyur near Orathanadu was beneficial to the farmers from Okkanadu Keezhaiyur, Kavarapattu, Karuvizhikadu, Ovelkudi, Keezhavannipattu and Karuvakurichy villages. The petition stated that there are six 110 hp motors that have been operational for more than 50 years. Due to the poor maintenance, the motors sustain technical snags quite often and so the system fails to serve the purpose. Since they are rain-fed areas, the non-operational irrigation system due to technical issues lead to poor water resources for irrigating the standing crops.