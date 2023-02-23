Lawyer’s murder case: Bar Assn boycotts Thoothukudi courts; 3 surrender

MADURAI: The Members of Thoothukudi Bar Association boycotted court proceedings on Thursday condemning the brutal murder of a lawyer PK Muthukumar (48). The lawyer was murdered by an armed gang in broad daylight on Wednesday at Sorispuram near Thoothukudi Collectorate. The brutal murder occurred near a pawn shop, which’s owned by the victim, owing to previous enmity, source said. MA Joseph Senguttuvan, president of the Bar Association, sought immediate arrest of the culprits behind the murder. The Members offered an ex gratia of Rs 50,000 to the bereaved family on Thursday. Meanwhile, three men surrendered in connection with the lawyer’s murder before the Fourth Magistrate Court in Madurai on Thursday. They have been identified as Velmurugan (25) of Arumuganeri, Thoothukudi, Rajarathinam (25) of Keela Kadayam, Tirunelveli and Ilangeswaran (30) of Nellai Perumbedu. Judicial Magistrate R Bagyaraj remanded them to 15 days in custody.