5 including infant killed as omnibus hits tractor in TN

KRISHNAGIRI: Five people, including a three-month-old girl child died and 7 others were injured when an omnibus hit a tractor near Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri district on Thursday.
The tractor carrying about 12 people, mostly workers, including the infant from Savalur village was proceeding to a village in Andhra Pradesh when the mishap occurred, police said.
When the vehicle neared Errahalli near Kaveripattinam, a Bengaluru-bound omnibus from Sivakasi hit the tractor, they said.
Five people died while 7 people who sustained injuries were admitted to a government hospital in Krishnagiri and Primary Health Centre at Kaveripattinam for treatment.
The Kaveripattinam police, who registered a case, have detained the driver of the omni bus.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android