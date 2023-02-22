Trains to Bodi from March; move on to clear tracks of encroachments

Looking forward to it, KSK Natesan, Member, Rail Users Consultative Committee, Southern Region and president, Theni District Chamber of Commerce, on Wednesday said the railway authorities had already conducted a speed trial from Madurai to Bodinayakkanur station. Further, he said carriage of goods, especially of farm produce, by rail is equally as important as passenger service. But, there are some impediments to access the goods yard with its surroundings almost encroached.