Trains to Bodi from March; move on to clear tracks of encroachments
MADURAI: The Madurai-Bodi passenger train is expected to commence from next month catering much to the needs of rail users. The train service from Madurai was functional until a few weeks ago up to Theni, but for some railway development works, the service has been suspended.
Apart from this, an express train to Bodi in Theni district would be made operational from Chennai thrice a week from March, P Raveendranath Kumar, Theni MP, said adding that based on rail patronage, bogies would be added, if required.
Looking forward to it, KSK Natesan, Member, Rail Users Consultative Committee, Southern Region and president, Theni District Chamber of Commerce, on Wednesday said the railway authorities had already conducted a speed trial from Madurai to Bodinayakkanur station. Further, he said carriage of goods, especially of farm produce, by rail is equally as important as passenger service. But, there are some impediments to access the goods yard with its surroundings almost encroached.
Nearly 1,500 houses remain in existence on both sides along the railway track from the Madurai road - railway gate to Theni station.
The railway authorities are ready to operate even more trains, but there’s a risk while crossing Theni since houses exist just about ten meters close to the track, the authorities said. They had already served notices to execute eviction.
