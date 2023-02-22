‘Preparing norms on setting up electric fences near forests’

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to issue a Government Order (GO) restraining nurseries from using plastic covers to put saplings and nurseries while selling them to customers.

The special bench constituted for the welfare of the forest and wildlife comprising Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the orders while hearing a batch of petitions related to wildlife protection.

The court also asked the government to instruct farmers in hill areas not to erect electric fences that pose a threat to the lives of wild animals. The government submitted that the work to frame guidelines to erect electric fences was in the process.

The bench directed the government to form a committee with officers from the forest department and Tangedco to ensure that electric fences were not erected in the Western Ghats.

When the State government informed that it has taken steps to fill 168 vacancies in the forest department, the judges asked how long it would take to complete the exam and recruitment process. The judges then directed the government to file an affidavit in this regard.

The court also directed the Kerala government to recommend the name of its officer to the Special Investigation Team to probe animal poaching in the Western Ghats.