Poll promises would have been fulfilled if AIADMK hadn't...: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Wednesday said that all election promises will be fulfilled soon and no need to wait for 5 years.

While speaking at the DMK dignitary's wedding ceremony in Tiruvarur, he said: "The DMK government led by Anna gave recognition to reform marriages. This regime is being run as a Dravidian regime, which is admired by the people. People's rule has been going on in Tamil Nadu for 2 years."

He further added: " The "Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar" (Chief Minister on Field) scheme programme is going on, and I'm surveying each area. Relief for Delta farmers will be given in a week," he added.

On accusations of unfulfilled poll promises by the DMK, Stalin replied. "All the promises would have been fulfilled if the previous AIADMK government had not emptied the coffers. All election promises will be fulfilled soon, there is no need to wait for five years."