Patients visiting govt hospitals tripled now, says Ma Su

CHENNAI: The number of patients visiting government hospitals have tripled now compared to 2019 and it reflects the effective services and the trust of people in the hospitals, said Health Minister Ma Subramaniam during the distribution of laptops to the government school students selected for medical colleges under the 7.5% internal quota on Wednesday at Dr MGR University.

The laptops were presented to 465 MBBS students and 117 BDS students at the cost of Rs 85,87,934. "Various such schemes made by the Department of Health and Family Welfare during the last budget are being implemented effectively," said Subramanian.

Also, as many as 10 hospital management officers were given job orders under the World Bank Scheme at different medical colleges and hospitals including Rajiv Gandhi Government Central Hospital (RGGGH), Stanley medical College and hospital, government Kilpauk hospital. Other government hospitals in Chengalpattu, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, and Tiruchy to supervise the medical services and coordinate the management.

"Under the Innuyir Kaapom Nammai Kaakum 48 scheme, seven hospitals, including Periyakulam, Ponneri, Kodaikanal, Thiruchenkodu, Avadi, Sathyamangalam and Government hospital of Thoracic medicine in Tambaram have been provided CT Scan equipment at the cost of Rs.14.70 crore," stated the minister.

The minister also spoke about the inauguration of multiple projects set to happen next week that aims to improve the infrastructure of the hospitals. "Making history in the medical field, the CM will inaugurate 58 medical building works in all districts at the cost of Rs. 1941.57 crore through a video conference, " he said.

He also mentioned that a new multi-storied building in Kilpauk Medical college constructed at a cost of Rs 125 crore and a new Rs 60 crore building for the neurology department will be inaugurated in RGGH.