Man held at Chennai airport for visiting Yemen

CHENNAI:A 37-year-old man was detained in Chennai airport and was handed over to airport police on Wednesday for visiting Yemen. The immigration officials at Chennai, when checking passengers who were about to board the flight to Kuwait on Wednesday morning, found that Rahuman Habibullah had stayed in Yemen for a while. The Cuddalore resident had gone to Yemen during his previous travel to Kuwait. Officials cancelled his trip and arrested him. The Indian government banned the visit to Yemen in 2014 in view of security concerns. During the inquiry, Rahuman said that he was unaware of the ban and he was sent to Yemen by a private firm when he was working in Kuwait. The police are verifying his background and call records.