Kovai outskirts tense as Makhna jumbo turns aggressive

Also, the elephant, which has no history of conflict with human beings, began to exhibit signs of aggression on Wednesday. It attacked Palanisamy (80) with its trunk as he unknowingly went near the elephant on the Coimbatore-Palakkad Road in Madukkarai. He then fell to the ground and suffered an injury on his hands. Acting swiftly, Forest Department staff chased away the elephant and rescued the elderly man. He was then taken to a private hospital.