Kovai outskirts tense as Makhna jumbo turns aggressive
COIMBATORE: The crop-raiding makhna elephant, which was captured in Palacode in Dharmapuri and released into the forest area in Varagaliyar near Top Slip in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on February 6, trekked more than 100 kms to reach thickly populated localities in Coimbatore outskirts on Wednesday.
Also, the elephant, which has no history of conflict with human beings, began to exhibit signs of aggression on Wednesday. It attacked Palanisamy (80) with its trunk as he unknowingly went near the elephant on the Coimbatore-Palakkad Road in Madukkarai. He then fell to the ground and suffered an injury on his hands. Acting swiftly, Forest Department staff chased away the elephant and rescued the elderly man. He was then taken to a private hospital.
Soon after the incident, a large team of the Forest Department comprising around 75 staff intensified their driving operation. However, the makhna continued to wander around in residential areas triggering panic moments. It damaged the compound wall of a house and charged on people, who had gathered to watch the operation. More than 50 cops had a tough time regulating the crowd.
Officials said the elephant, which has been habituated to raid crops, apparently finds it difficult to forage inside the forest area. “Efforts have been taken to drive the elephant, aged around 45 years into the forest area. It has never attacked human beings, but in case of an emergency, we are prepared to tranquilize and capture the elephant,” said A Sugumar, veterinarian of Coimbatore Forest Division.
The elephant, which came out of Semmanampathi forest area in ATR had walked around 100 kms in the last two days to reach Madukkarai in Coimbatore.
