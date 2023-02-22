German family on world tour in recreational vehicle visits Mahabs

Kai, who belongs to a wealthy family in Germany, wanted to make it on his own and so he and his wife Nina work as senior software professionals in Dubai. As they wanted their children to gain a more holistic experience through travel, the couple revamped an RV at the cost of Rs 40 lakh with all the necessary amenities and set out of their home in August 2022 and have visited countries over the past 200 odd days. They entered India through the Wagah border after a visit to Pakistan and have been to some states in the North, after which they arrived in Mahabalipuram.