German family on world tour in recreational vehicle visits Mahabs
MAHABALIPURAM: In a true example of living life like an adventure, a German couple along with their children have set out to explore various countries of the world in a recreational vehicle (RV). On Wednesday, the family reached Mahabalipuram to take in the essence of the tourist town.
The couple Kai (45) and his wife Nina (44), along with their son Ben, (12), and daughter Lenny (10), set out of Dubai several weeks ago in a revamped RV that doubles up as a home with a bedroom, bathroom and study to explore the world. The couple also cook their own meals in the kitchen installed in the RV and have made provisions for a refrigerator, air conditioning etc.
Kai, who belongs to a wealthy family in Germany, wanted to make it on his own and so he and his wife Nina work as senior software professionals in Dubai. As they wanted their children to gain a more holistic experience through travel, the couple revamped an RV at the cost of Rs 40 lakh with all the necessary amenities and set out of their home in August 2022 and have visited countries over the past 200 odd days. They entered India through the Wagah border after a visit to Pakistan and have been to some states in the North, after which they arrived in Mahabalipuram.
In order to ensure that the children do not miss out on their education owing to the travel, the couple have facilitated online classes from their school through which the children attend virtual classes for over six hours a day in their vehicle. After enjoying the tourist attractions like Arjuna’s Penance, Shore Temple, Five Rathas etc, they will proceed towards Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and further towards Nepal, Myanmar, Vietnam, Brazil, Ecuador and finally to America where they will conclude their 250 day adventure.
