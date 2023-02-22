TamilNadu

Gayathri Raguramm meets Thiruma; VCK switch in the offing?

She was removed from BJP as a disciplinary action by TN president Annamalai.
Thirumavalavan with Gayathri
CHENNAI: Following her removal from BJP, Gayathri Raguramm met Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan. She was gifted a book titled "Ulaga Varalattril Pengal" (Women in World History).

Thirumavalavan on his Twitter handle posted a message with a picture of gifting her the book. He captioned the picture: "Every woman should emulate Savitribai Phule's tolerance and Jayalalithaa's fighting spirit."

Gayathri was removed from BJP for engaging in "anti-party" activities as she didn't follow the gag order imposed by BJP TN chief Annamalai.

