Gayathri Raguramm meets Thiruma; VCK switch in the offing?

CHENNAI: Following her removal from BJP, Gayathri Raguramm met Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan. She was gifted a book titled "Ulaga Varalattril Pengal" (Women in World History).
Thirumavalavan on his Twitter handle posted a message with a picture of gifting her the book. He captioned the picture: "Every woman should emulate Savitribai Phule's tolerance and Jayalalithaa's fighting spirit."
Gayathri was removed from BJP for engaging in "anti-party" activities as she didn't follow the gag order imposed by BJP TN chief Annamalai.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android