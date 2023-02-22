Gayathri Raguramm meets Thiruma; VCK switch in the offing?

CHENNAI: Following her removal from BJP, Gayathri Raguramm met Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan. She was gifted a book titled "Ulaga Varalattril Pengal" (Women in World History).

Thirumavalavan on his Twitter handle posted a message with a picture of gifting her the book. He captioned the picture: "Every woman should emulate Savitribai Phule's tolerance and Jayalalithaa's fighting spirit."