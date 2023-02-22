Escaped Palayamkottai jail prisoner nabbed from timber depot in Ambattur

MADURAI: A 46-year-old prisoner, who escaped from the Palayamkottai Central Prison in Tirunelveli last year, has been nabbed on Wednesday. The prisoner has been identified as S David, a resident of Mathaganeri in Radhapuram, Tirunelveli district. He’s a murder convict and served several years in jail since January 2018. A team led by Jail Warden busted his hideout from a private timber depot at Ambattur in Chennai. The convict-prisoner was said to have worked in the depot, sources said. The Fourth Additional Sessions Court, Tirunelveli on January 28, 2018, sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment after he’s found guilty of murder. While being lodged in the Palayamkottai prison, he served in the prison bazaar for almost seven months. On July 27 last year, he sped away using a bike of head constable parked on the premises of a prison canteen and went into hiding. Based on a complaint, Perumalpuram police filed a case under Section 224 of IPC and conducted search operations. Acting on a tip off, the team traced his whereabouts and nabbed him, sources said.