Dry weather likely to prevail in Tamil Nadu for next 5 days: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday predicted dry weather conditions in Tamil Nadu for the next five days.

According to a press release issued by the RMC, on February 22 and 23, generally dry weather may prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The maximum temperature at a few places may be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

February 24 to 26: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to witness generally dry weather.

Weather Forecast for Chennai and Suburbs:

The sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be around 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be around 22 to 23 degrees Celsius.