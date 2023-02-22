CHENNAI: Census finds over 100 species of migratory birds at TVS Hosur factory.

In the recent bird census held by the Hosur forest division under the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, more than 100 species of birds were identified in 15 water bodies inside TVS Motors Hosur factory.

The department conducted the census with the help of over 50 volunteers from the Kenneth Anderson Nature Society (KANS).

During the survey, Painted Storks were mostly seen nesting in the wetlands loacted insided the TVS Motor company campus.

A press release issued by TVS said that the 50-acre forest inside the factory premises is a rich green bio-scape housing thousands of trees, a bird sanctuary, butterfly garden, botanical park, organic compost centre along with 18 ponds.

Additionally, to promote interest and motivate students on conservation, school students are made to visit the factory sanctuary.