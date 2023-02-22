CBI book civil aviation official in Port Blair in DA case

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a deputy director in the Directorate of Civil Aviation in Port Blair on the charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to his income.

The official, N Ravichandran had purchased properties - movable and immovable in his name and that of his wife, Sujatha, disproportionate to his known sources of income in the period between 2010 and 2019, according to officials.

The CBI said that Ravichandran had assets worth Rs 20 lakh during 2010 and during the period of 10 years, he reportedly purchased immovable properties worth Rs 1.48 crore and movable assets Rs 15 lakh, totalling, Rs 1.63 crore, while his total income during the period was Rs 64 lakh.

The central investigation agency has registered a case against Ravichandran under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigations are on.