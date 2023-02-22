Caterer, his wife, kill child and commit suicide
TIRUVALLUR: In an incident that sent a chill down the spine of residents of Vasanampettu, a couple allegedly killed their six-year-old son and committed suicide reportedly over family issues on Tuesday.
The deceased couple Kalaiarasan (34), a caterer residing in Ayyampettai village near Walajabad and his wife Nithya (30), had a six-year-old child Hemnath. The couple were reportedly having arguments over the past few months as Kalaiarasan was not going to work and loitering around aimlessly.
A few days ago, Kalaiarasan along with his wife and son went to spend a few days at his father-in-law Loganathan’s house in Vasanampettu. “On Tuesday night everyone went to bed and the following morning when the household woke up, they were shocked to find Kalaiarasan and Nithya hanging and the child lying lifelessly on the bed,” police said. Relatives of the deceased immediately alerted the Mappedu police who rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them for an autopsy to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital.
Initial investigations revealed that the couple fed poison to their son and then killed themselves. The Mappedu police have registered a case and are investigating to find the motive behind the deaths.
