10 new cases in TN, active Covid count 57; TPR 0.2%

Salem recorded 3 cases. Chennai had 2 cases. A case each was reported in Chengalpattu, Erode, Madurai, Thanjavur, and Villupuram. TN has 57 active cases including those in isolation. The State’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.2%, with the highest of 0.9% in Chengalpattu. Tiruvallur’s TPR was 0.8%, Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari had 0.6% each. Chennai’s TPR was 0.4%. Total number of recoveries reached 35,56,695 with 6 more patients getting discharged across the State on Wednesday. With no COVID-related fatality reported in the last 24 hours in the State, the death toll remained at 38,049.