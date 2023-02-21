VIT’s Riviera 2023 from tomorrow

VELLORE: The Vellore-based VIT University plans to host its annual international sports and cultural extravaganza Riviera 2023 from February 23, officials revealed.

The four-day event will be inaugurated by international cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, while actress Raashi Khanna will be the chief guest at the valedictory on February 26. The pro shows on the four days will showcase Bollywood singer Armaan and the rock band Thaikudam Bridge on February 23 with the next day having Bollywood playback singer Javed Ali and south Indian actress and singer Andrea Jeremiah. It will host the renowned Naalayak band while the Indian electronic music duo band DJ Progressive Brothers will show case their talent on the final day. It was planned to conduct more than 150 events as part of the annual festival this year, officials revealed. Prize money up for grabs amounts to Rs 17 lakh, they noted.