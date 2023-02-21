Traders down shutters for train stoppage at Kadambur
MADURAI: Several shops in the limits of Kadambur panchayat town, located near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, downed shutters on Tuesday, pressing the demand to announce stoppage of trains at Kadambur. A large number of them joined a protest in support of the demand.
Dhanasekaran, president, All Traders Association, Kadambur, who led the agitation, said several villagers and traders residing in and around Kadambur depended on train service rather than buses to travel to various destinations in Madurai, Tiruchy and Chennai. Only some trains stopped at Kadambur station until a couple of years ago when COVID lockdown was enforced. Even after the withdrawal of lockdown restrictions, those trains that used to halt at Kadambur during pre-COVID times, are not stopping at Kadambur at present.
As a result, commuters are now forced to travel up to Kovilpatti station or Tirunelveli junction to board trains to reach various destinations. There’s also a long pending demand for stoppage of Guruvayur-Chennai Express Train (16128-16127) at Kadambur.
Dhanasekaran said a memorandum seeking stoppage of trains at Kadambur was submitted to the Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai, thrice, but no announcement has been made. Hence, the traders resorted to ‘shutter down’ stir to seek attention of railways to their demand.
Kadambur police arrested 70 persons, including five women, as they organised the protest without obtaining permission, sources said.
