Traders down shutters for train stoppage at Kadambur

Dhanasekaran, president, All Traders Association, Kadambur, who led the agitation, said several villagers and traders residing in and around Kadambur depended on train service rather than buses to travel to various destinations in Madurai, Tiruchy and Chennai. Only some trains stopped at Kadambur station until a couple of years ago when COVID lockdown was enforced. Even after the withdrawal of lockdown restrictions, those trains that used to halt at Kadambur during pre-COVID times, are not stopping at Kadambur at present.