TN to set up museum with eco-park in Agasthiyamalai elephant reserve

CHENNAI: The Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests on Tuesday issued orders to set up a biodiversity museum and conservation centre with eco-park in Agasthiyamalai Elephant Reserve. The reserve shares the same landscape with Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR).

As per the department circular, Agasthiyamalai Elephant Reserve has been notified with the intention to protect the vital habitats and corridors of Asian elephants in Southern Western Ghats to maintain a viable population. The government views the proposed conservation centre as a landmark for conservation of elephant reserves in the State.

The order has been announced as per the announcement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin at an event in Tirunelveli in September 2022. The museum and the conservation centre shall be set up at the cost of Rs 7 crore with the objective to promote rich biodiversity in the area.

Furthermore, the project aims for sustainable eco-tourism, while also creating livelihood opportunities for people.

Interestingly, KMTR is home for 2,000 species of plants, including 150 endemic ones. The tiger reserve is also referred to as river sanctuary as 14 rivers originate from the landscape.