TamilNadu

Tiruvallur CEO draws flak for speaking on phone during Nat'l anthem

Complaints are being received seeking departmental action against the chief education officer.
CHENNAI: In an unpalatable act, Tiruvallur's chief education officer (CEO) is under fire for speaking on phone while the national anthem was playing in an event.

The officer, Raman, was at the inauguration event promoting reuse of plastic in school equipment in a government high school in Tiruvallur.

When the national anthem was being played, the officer was seen speaking on the phone. The video spread like wildfire on the internet. The officer was "called out" for his "anti-patriotic" actions by sections of public.

Following his action, demands have arose to take departmental action against him.

