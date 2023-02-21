TamilNadu

Rs 800 Cr Hijau scam: Suspect ends life after coming out on bail

Tamil Nadu Police's EOW (Economic offences wing) had arrested the directors and board members of Hijau after complaints agianst the firm started pouring in from November last year.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: D Nehru, one of the board members of Hijau associates private limited firm, who was arrested for cheating general public of several hundred crores died by suicide at his wife's residence in Tondiarpet, few days after being released on bail.

Tamil Nadu Police's EOW (Economic offences wing) had arrested the directors and board members of Hijau after complaints against the firm started pouring in from November last year.

The deceased man identified as D Nehru (49), a resident of Periyar Nagar near Peravallur, was named as accused number 13 of the 21 suspects named in the EOW's first information report (FIR). The police team arrested three people Nehru, Mohammad Sheriff of Zamin Pallavaram and G Guru Manikandan (51), of Kodambakkam on November 16.

Nehru, who was detained in Puzhal prison for almost three months, came out on bail on February 14. He didn't go to his house in Periyar Nagar. Instead, he went and stayed at his wife's residence in Tondiarpet, where he died. Tondiarpet police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Suicide
Economic Offences Wing
Periyar Nagar
Investigations
Tondiarpet police
Board Members
Zamin Pallavaram
cheating general public
wife's residence

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in