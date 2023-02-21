Rs 800 Cr Hijau scam: Suspect ends life after coming out on bail

CHENNAI: D Nehru, one of the board members of Hijau associates private limited firm, who was arrested for cheating general public of several hundred crores died by suicide at his wife's residence in Tondiarpet, few days after being released on bail.

Tamil Nadu Police's EOW (Economic offences wing) had arrested the directors and board members of Hijau after complaints against the firm started pouring in from November last year.

The deceased man identified as D Nehru (49), a resident of Periyar Nagar near Peravallur, was named as accused number 13 of the 21 suspects named in the EOW's first information report (FIR). The police team arrested three people Nehru, Mohammad Sheriff of Zamin Pallavaram and G Guru Manikandan (51), of Kodambakkam on November 16.

Nehru, who was detained in Puzhal prison for almost three months, came out on bail on February 14. He didn't go to his house in Periyar Nagar. Instead, he went and stayed at his wife's residence in Tondiarpet, where he died. Tondiarpet police have registered a case and further investigations are on.