Plan events before academic year begins: Govt school teachers
CHENNAI: Teachers in government schools were swamped with more activities during this academic year (2022-23). This, both directly and indirectly, impacted the quality of education and classroom teaching, alleged government teachers. So, they have suggested ways to prevent them and also given pointers for better classroom teaching.
To motivate students in extracurricular activities, the State government introduced a slew of arts and cultural programmes. Though students’ participation spiked, teachers claim there wasn’t enough planning and time to implement these programmes.
Additionally, classroom teaching took a hit as teachers were either caught up in conducting these programmes or with non-teaching works. “Since the beginning of the academic year, we’ve been swamped with various cultural, arts and literary events. We do not oppose these activities, but it requires better planning. Also, the School Education Department is focused on high marks for higher secondary students. So, we should be given enough time to spend in class with students,” said a Kurinjipadi government school teacher.
Meanwhile, teachers also requested officials on the administrative side to plan the year’s event before the academic year begins, like private schools so. K Balashunmugam, a government-aided teacher in Nagapattinam pointed out, “There are CBSE, matriculation and private schools which plan the whole year’s events before the academic year begins. The events are even printed in the school calendar so that both teachers and parents can plan and execute them properly.”
But this simple process is not followed by the department. It abruptly sends circulars and demands the work or the event to be completed within a few days. “This is the case with any party ruling the State. There’s definitely a lack of understanding among education department officials on everyday school activities,” he added.
Furthermore, teachers urged the department to complete transfers, deployment and promotion before the academic year begins and not during the middle. “This would give us enough time to understand what students want and teach better. Changing teachers during academic year leads to weak relationships between students and teachers,” said a Tirukalukundram government teacher.
—K Balashunmugam, government-aided teacher in Nagapattinam
