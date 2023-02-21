Plan events before academic year begins: Govt school teachers

Additionally, classroom teaching took a hit as teachers were either caught up in conducting these programmes or with non-teaching works. “Since the beginning of the academic year, we’ve been swamped with various cultural, arts and literary events. We do not oppose these activities, but it requires better planning. Also, the School Education Department is focused on high marks for higher secondary students. So, we should be given enough time to spend in class with students,” said a Kurinjipadi government school teacher.