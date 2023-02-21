Nurse murders husband with help of lover, friends in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman allegedly murdered her husband along with her boyfriend and two of his friends in Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district on Sunday and staged it as a suicide.

Police said that the deceased A Yuvaraj (29) of R K Pettai was working in a car accessories manufacturing unit in Mannurpettai and was married to his relative, S Gayathri (27), about five years ago.

On Monday, Gayathri told her in-laws that her husband killed himself when she was sleeping. However, family members who were suspicious filed a police complaint after which police conducted enquiries. There were injury marks on Yuvaraj's body.

During interrogation, the woman spilled the beans. Police investigations revealed that Gayathri and her boyfriend, Srinivasan smothered Yuvaraj while two of Yuvaraj's friends held onto his legs.

Gayathri had met Srinivasan and his friends- Manikandan (28) and Hemanathan (22) stay inside the house and after Yuvaraj came home from work, Srinivasan assaulted Yuvaraj and made him lie down. He and Gayathri then smothered his face with a pillow while the two men held to his legs.

The quartet then tied a noose around Yuvaraj's neck and hung him up. Police said that Gayathri and Srinivasan studied a nursing course together at a private college in Chennai and after her marriage, Gayathri rekindled her relationship with Srinivasan when he joined the private hospital in Tiruttani where Gayathri was working as a nurse.

The husband learnt of the relationship and confronted the duo. While Gayathri, Manikandan and Hemanathan were arrested on Monday night, police launched a hunt for Srinivasan and nabbed him during the early hours of Tuesday in Washermanpet, Chennai. All four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.