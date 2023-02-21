Man, his toddler die in accident

TIRUCHY: Two persons, including a two-year-old boy, died after two cars collided in Tiruchy on Tuesday. Mani (35), from Karattampatti village near Musiri along with his wife Saranya (23) and their son Vishnu Dev (2) and their relative Elaammal (50) and Pavithra (28) went to Tiruchy to take part in a family function. When they were nearing Pulivalam reserve forest region, Mani who was driving the car lost his control and hit another car that was going to Salem from Tiruchy. Mani and the little boy Vishnu Dev died on the spot. On seeing this, public rescued the injured and rushed them to the Tiruchy GH. Pulivalam police rushed to the spot, conducted an inquiry and registered a case.