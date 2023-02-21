Hunger protest by BJP ex-servicemen wing over killing of army man Prabhu

CHENNAI: Functionaries of the ex-servicemen wing of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit on Tuesday launched a day-long hunger protest condemning the Tamil Nadu government in connection with the killing of an army personnel, Prabhu, in Krishnagiri district and attack of party’s SC wing leader Tada Periyasamy house and property a few days ago.

The participants of the protest would take out a candle light march from the protest venue in Adams Road and it would culminate at the War Memorial near Secretariat. Nearly 200 functionaries, including several senior leaders and ex-servicemen affiliated to the BJP party, have turned up for hunger protests till 11.30 am.

The speakers at the protest slammed the DMK government and aired that the law and order has deteriorated in the State and pointed out the death of the army personnel, who came home on leave.

Prabhu succumbed to the injuries that he sustained during a fistcuff following a quarrel over the army personnel’s sister-in-law washing clothes in a drinking water tap. The incident took place on February 8. Following the demise of Prabhu, the Krishnagiri police arrested nine persons, including a DMK Councillor Chinnasamy and eight of his relatives.