Guest workers abused, assaulted in TN train; Villupuram man arrested

CHENNAI: Government Railway Police on Monday arrested a 38-year-old man from Villupuram, who verbally abused and assaulted guest workers inside a train in Tamil Nadu, was arrested by the railway police on Tuesday.

A video of the man's violent act went viral on social media on February 16 and was widely condemned after which Chennai Central railway Police station registered a case under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 b (uttering obscene words in public place) and launched a search for the suspect.

In the video, the man was hurling verbal abuses at guest workers in a train compartment and also at political leaders.