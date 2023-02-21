Guest workers abused, assaulted in TN train; Villupuram man arrested

CHENNAI: Government Railway Police on Monday arrested a 38-year-old man from Villupuram, who verbally abused and assaulted guest workers inside a train in Tamil Nadu, was arrested by the railway police on Tuesday.
A video of the man's violent act went viral on social media on February 16 and was widely condemned after which Chennai Central railway Police station registered a case under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 b (uttering obscene words in public place) and launched a search for the suspect.
In the video, the man was hurling verbal abuses at guest workers in a train compartment and also at political leaders.
GRP also released a photograph of the suspect on social media and announced rewards for those providing information, leading to his apprehension.
Three special teams were formed to trace the suspect and on Monday and police arrested P Magimaidoss of Villupuram.
Police investigations revealed that he was not part of any political outfits or movements and he acted out in frustration due to overcrowding in the compartment after a guest worker brushed against him.
He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.
