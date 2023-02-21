Erode East by-poll: Cookers, silver anklets reportedly distributed

CHENNAI: With barely five days left for campaigning, the flying squad is making seizures of unaccounted gifts and cash in the poll-bound Erode East constituency. The latest reports reveal that cookers and silver anklets are being distributed to every household.

According to Maalaimalar reports, in Erode East's Shakti Nagar, a van with two men donning dhoti and shirts along with voters list are distributed cookers to five families. The rest were given tokens to collect cookers in a godown nearby.

Also, complaints have surfaced that in Kalamegam street, Agasthiyar street and Meeran Mugaideen street of Ward 53, dhoti-clad men in two-wheelers were seen distributing Rs 500 and silk sarees. In case voters refuse sarees an additional sum of Rs 1,000 is being given. Additionally, partymen in an oblique manner of bribing voters have been buying groceries and chicken biriyani for voters.

Meanwhile, tokens for silver anklets are reportedly being distributed in Chintan nagar. With complaints piling up the mentioned areas, election officials along with flying squad are being beefed up to curb malpractices.