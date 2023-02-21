Edu dept plans to convert 500 BRTEs to BT assistants

CHENNAI: The School Education Department (SED) has planned to re-designate 500 Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs) to Bachelor of Teaching (BT) assistants. Earlier, in September 2021, the department had similarly re-designated 500 other BRTEs to the new post.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that due to work overload and hectic field work involved, the BRTE association has urged the department to convert 1,000 of them as BT assistants this academic year. Meanwhile in the case of posting, the government mandates appointing 500 BT assistants every year. However, the order has not been implemented from 2014 till 2021.

According to the BRTEs, the department has been recruiting BRTEs since 2010.

Instead of about 6,000 BRTEs mandated by the government, currently there are only 2,800.

And, BRTEs allege that with fewer staff, they are forced to work with nearly 40 schools per person instead of 10-15 schools. "Considering our increased work burden for several years now, the department should convert 1,000 BRTEs on the basis of seniority and willingness this academic year, " said a BRTE.

Additionally, due to lack of BRTEs in the state, a vital job of tracking out of school children also gets severely hit, allege association members.

However, the recent conversion of BRTEs to BTs was received with mixed reactions.

Speaking to DT Next, K Sampath, State president of BRTE association said, "We have been working as BRTEs on several schemes for many years now. Changing the posts abruptly is not beneficial to both the staff and students. BRTEs and BTs, even though they are of equal post, the nature of work is entirely different."

Sampath further went on to urge the department to ask for BRTEs consent before the compulsory conversion as per government order 134.

Also, it is to be noted that nearly 100 BRTEs in 2021 filed a petition at both Madras high court and Madurai bench against the conversion However, on the other hand, a BRTE in Chengalpattu district welcomed the decision as the workload of these staff is higher and many prefer teaching in class.

Besides this, BRTEs have requested the department to revise the travel allowance to Rs 3,600 from Rs 900 since 2014.