East Erode bypoll: EC files two cases for distribution of cookers

CHENNAI: The Election Commission on Tuesday filed two cases against the distribution of pressure cookers to voters to influence the East Erode bypolls.

The Returning officer of the Erode East Assembly constituency, K. Sivakumar in an interaction with mediapersons here, said that two cases were filed for the distribution of pressure cookers to voters in Vettukattuvalasu and Sakthi godown areas.

He said that police have registered FIRs following complaints about distribution of pressure cookers.

The flying squads of the election commission have been searching several places in the constituency where suspicious activities, including distribution of gifts and food parcels were taking place.

When asked about the people being distributed cash for attending party programmes, the Returning officer said, "The Flying Surveillance Teams and Static Surveillance Teams inspect the areas and conduct inquiries into the complaints lodged."

He also said that the election control room has received 455 complaints on Election Model Code of Conduct violations and 43 cases were registered.

The Returning Officer said that 14 election offices of political parties that were functioning without permission were sealed while eight temporary tents were removed by election officials.

The officer also said that a Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) was functioning at the Erode corporation office 24 hours and if violations are found, complaints will be lodged and cases will be registered.