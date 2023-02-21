TamilNadu

E-scooter catches fire on Dindigul-Nandavanam road, driver escapes

The incident has caused panic in the area and the police are further investigating the matter.
Visual from the incident
Visual from the incidentThanthi TV screengrab
Online Desk

CHENNAI: An electric scooter caught fire near Dindigul-Nandavanam road when the owner tried to start his scooter on Tuesday, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Balasubramani, the vehicle owner and a resident of Reddiyarchatram's Kunjanampatti in Dindigul district, tried to start his scooter and smoke suddenly started to arise. Within a few seconds, the scooter caught fire and started burning. Shortly after, the vehicle was completely gutted in the fire.

Balasubramani, fortunately, survived with no injuries from the incident, according to the report.

The incident has caused panic in the area and the police are further investigating the matter.

