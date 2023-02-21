TamilNadu

CMRL submits feasibility study for Madurai to TN govt

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) has submitted the Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) for Madurai city to Tamil Nadu government.

Subsequently, the government has asked the CMRL to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS).

Based on which, the CMRL has recently floated a tender for preparation of DPR for MRTS construction in Madurai city. The Phase-I project is planned for a distance of 31km (from Thirumangalam to Othakadai) with 18 stations.

With DPR expected to be ready in 2.5 months after finalising the agency, details like station type, cost break-up, implementation strategy and social and economic impact of the project will be included, said a CMRL official note.

