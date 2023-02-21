Chief Minister MK Stalin paying homage to ex-minister and DMK veteran SNM Ubayadullah at his house in Thanjavur on Tuesday

CM Stalin on way to Tiruvarur, consoles Ubayadullah’s kin

SNM Ubayadullah (83), who was also the president of DMK traders’ wing, died of cardiac arrest on February 19. The Chief Minister, who was heading to Tiruvarur to participate in a few programmes, along with MPs, TR Baalu, SS Palanimanickam, Su Thirunavukkarasar and others, visited the house of the ex-minister.