Chief Secy chairs consultation meet for Agri Budget preparation

CHENNAI: State Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Tuesday chaired a consultation meeting with the heads of several departments associated with farmer's welfare to prepare the agriculture budget for the financial year 2023-24.

Iraianbu consulted the heads of finance, revenue, environment, forest, irrigation, cooperative, food, energy, rural development, animal husbandry, MSME and handloom departments during Tuesday's meeting.

The consultation happened a day after the chief secretary discussed the progress of schemes implemented for farmer's welfare during the last two years, policies and new schemes to be included in the agriculture budget with officials of agriculture and farmer's welfare department.

The department heads were understood to have elaborated on the inputs received during consultation meetings organized with farmers and other stakeholders in several districts for preparing the agriculture budget.

A release issued by the state government said that about 810 requests have been received from farmers across the state.

The chief secretary has also instructed the department heads to collect inputs from farmers regarding the problems they faced and possible solutions for the same.

The release advised farmers to send their suggestions to the government through Ulavan app or send them by post to the agriculture department at the state secretariat or via mail or WhatsApp the number 9363440360.