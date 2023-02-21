ABVP’s ‘racist’ attack on Tamil students caused turmoil in TN: DMK

CHENNAI: The Youth and Students Wing of the ruling DMK on Tuesday condemned the "targeted racist attack" on Tamil students by BJP student's wing ABVP in Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital and said that the news of the murderous attack has caused a turmoil in Tamil Nadu.

In a joint statement, State Sports Minister cum DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK student's wing secretary cum Kancheepuram MLA CVMP Ezhilarasan said that the targeted racist attack on Tamil students by the ABVP has caused a turmoil in entire Tamil Nadu.

Referring to the outpouring of condemnation by academicians, political leaders and general public over the inaction of Delhi police on the attack, the statement recalled Udhayanidhi's visit to JNU following a similar attack on JNU students in January 2020 and said that the ABVP has orchestrated its communal and racist politics on JNU campus again by unleashing murderous attack on Tamil students and damaging the portraits of Periyar and Left leaders there.

Strongly condemning the attacks on behalf of the youth and student's wings, Udhayanidhi and Ezhilarasan announced that the ABVP must own moral responsibility, tender apology and answer for every drop of blood shed by Tamil students in New Delhi.

DMK leaders also announced that a conference on Periyar would soon be organised in JNU soon.

Later, in a message posted on his official Twitter handle, Udhayanidhi said, "This kind of political violence happening in a globally reputed institution, is an assault on pluralistic democracy. It should not be tolerated. It is disheartening to hear that the university and police have watched this attack just as mute spectators."

Late Monday night, Udhayanidhi spoke to the affected students via video call and promised to stand by them.