9 new Covid cases in TN, including a passenger from the UAE
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 9 COVID cases, including a case from the UAE on Tuesday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,94,791.
Two cases each were reported in Chennai and Chengalpattu, while a case each was reported in Coimbatore, Nagapattinam, Kanniyakumari and Tiruvallur.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.2% after 4,123 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, TN’s active cases stood at 53. Chennai’s active cases stood at 9. Six more people recovered taking the total recoveries from COVID-19 to 35,56,689.
No more COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll stood at 38,049.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android