TamilNadu

3rd body recovered, boat owner held

Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: Body of a victim, who slipped off a country boat and fell into the sea off Devipattinam, Ramanathapuram district by accident on Monday evening has been recovered on Tuesday.

Over 10 persons from Madurai visited Ramanathapuram and offered prayers to their ancestral deity on Monday and they boarded the country boat illegally.

Three of them drowned and officials resumed search of one missing body.

The deceased has been identified as M Muthumani (35) of Madurai, sources said. Muthumani jumped into the sea to rescue her kin who slipped off.

However, Muthumani also drowned. R Sundar (28) of Padayachi Street, Devipattinam, the boat owner, has been arrested, sources said.

