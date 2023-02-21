2 newborns found dead in Gudiyattam

VELLORE: Two newborn babies, one male and the other female were found dead in an irrigation tank and in a drain respectively in Gudiyattam. While a day-old male child with its umbilical cord still attached was found dead near an irrigation tank at Sedukarai near Gudiyattam on Tuesday, a four-month-old female baby was found dead in a drain in the Periyar Nagar area of the town on Monday. The female child was retrieved by 108 ambulance staff who were alerted by the public, while the Gudiyattam town police sent the body to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. In the case of the male child, public alerted the police when the found crows flying around the area. The dead baby and a cloth bag were found nearby. Police sent the body to the Gudiyattam GH for post-mortem and are investigating both the cases. The discovery of two dead babies in two days created a flutter in the town.