Touts swarm as admission season begins
CHENNAI: Much before the admission process begins or even before the board exam results are announced, touts posing as agents of universities and colleges send messages over SMS, WhatsApp or emails offering to arrange a seat. They often claim they would be able to get a seat regardless of the marks that the student obtained in the Class 12 examination.
For good measure, they claim their fee is reasonable – and sometimes, even nominal. For instance, the negotiation for an engineering seat would vary from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh depending on the ranking of the university or college.
Though the Higher Education Department and the institutions themselves warn against falling prey to such unscrupulous elements, parents continue to get cheated by smooth-talking touts who are good salesmen.
Last year, after getting complaints from parents, the Directorate of Collegiate Education and the Directorate of Technical Education had issued circulars directing all colleges to put up posters and banners cautioning parents against persons posing as agents. Similarly, the Medical Council of India issued a warning to students against being cheated by middlemen who assure them of admission.
A senior official said all universities and colleges, including self-financing institutions, would be instructed to make it clear to aspirants not to approach touts this year too. The institutions would also be directed to upload the circular on its website during the admissions period. In addition, they would be asked to compulsorily display messages against bribery on the notice boards, he added.
“These agents illegally obtain the mobile phone numbers and emails of the applicants and get in touch with them. Awareness will also be created among parents to lodge police complaints if they are approached by touts. Any other clarification with regard to admissions will be provided by the institutions’ reddressal team that already exists in all colleges,” the official added.
To gain the parents’ trust, these illegal agents ask for certificates and offer to fill out the application forms themselves. When they get to the institutions, the parents are asked to wait in the lobby and the agents would go inside to submit the form. This is done with such deftness that the parents often come back believing that the agent has some connection with the people at the institution and their wards would get the desired seat, the official explained.
R Nandhakumar, director of communication, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, said the institution puts up banners and posters around the campus every year cautioning students and parents against being cheated by middle-men. They are told not to believe the persons claiming to be agents, as there are no such persons appointed by the institution.
“We create awareness among aspirants about the implication of approaching touts,” he added.
Paul Wilson, Principal and Secretary, Madras Christian College (MCC), said that the college never encourages mediators for admissions. “We have been consciously and strategically tracking such persons to neutralise such efforts. We have managed to curb it to a larger extent,” he said.
Tamil Nadu Parents Teachers’ Association representative S Balamurugan said the state government should take strict action against such persons. “Parents should also come forward to lodge complaints with the concerned authorities,” he added.
