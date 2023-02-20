Students name list for Class 10 boards can be revised from today

CHENNAI: Students name list for the Class 10 public exams is currently accessible for modifications from today (Febraury 20).

S Sethurama Verma, director of examinations, distributed the following in a circular to all district primary education officers.

"The general examination for the 10th grade for the current academic year is going to be held in March. The name list of students appearing for this examination was posted on the website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (www.dge.tn.gov.in) on February 17."

"The final opportunity to amend any errors in the list's inclusion of a student's information has now been provided. Hence, from today (February 20) to February 25, all school principals can make changes to the list via the EMIS website."

"The respective District Primary Education Officers should give instructions to the head teachers to complete these tasks with additional care and by following to the proper instructions,” it said.