RSS sends legal notice to DGP over permission to hold rally

CHENNAI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday sent a legal notice to the DGP saying that it would file a contempt case against the police force if permission was not granted to the organisation for conducting the rally as per the recent orders of the Madras High Court. Advocate B Rabu Mohan for an RSS functionary G Subramanian had sent the notice saying that his client’s representation dated February 11, for conducting the RSS rally in open areas on any of the dates of February 12, 19, and March 5 respectively. “The representation given by my client has also been acknowledged. In spite of receiving his representation indicating the 3 dates as directed by the High Court in its order dated February 10 you have not granted permission either on February 12 or 19. I call upon you to grant permission for conducting the route march on March 5 as directed by the HC,” the advocate said in his notice. He further said that if permission was not granted for the rally on March 5, the same would amount to further contempt for willfully disobeying the judgement.