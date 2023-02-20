People must honour talented persons from TN: Tamilisai
COIMBATORE: Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday asked people in Tamil Nadu to recognise truthful and talented persons from BJP by electing them for Lok Sabha.
Responding to a query on the Centre appointing more persons from Tamil Nadu as Governors, Tamilisai said people of the state do not recognise us with administrative capabilities in the Lok Sabha polls.
“Therefore, the central government identifies and recognises talented people like us to be appointed as Governors. If people had elected us for the Parliament, then many from Tamil Nadu would have become Union Ministers. My appeal to the people is to also consider talented persons,” she said.
“If people of Tamil Nadu had elected us, we would have got Ministerial berths. They (Centre) have given us Governor postings, since they do not want to waste our talent. It is not our fault. People should recognise our administrative skills. People should choose good people and their talents,” she added.
On the ongoing trouble due to migrant workers, Tamilisai said that it should be pondered on who gives the opportunity for north Indian workers to come in large numbers to Tamil Nadu. She refused to comment on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state in her capacity as Governor.
Referring to the observation of staff day at a private college here, Governor Tamilisai said every employee has some talent.
“Instead of searching for the talent which an employee does not possess, we should learn to utilise the talent the employee already has. Organisations should invest in employees, which is the most important asset,” she pointed out.
