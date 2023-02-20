Kerala man held for bid to rape rly staff
MADURAI: A 27-year-old man, who belongs to Kerala, was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Tenkasi, on charges of trying to sexually abuse a woman gatekeeper at railway level crossing at Pavoorchatram. He also attacked her. The accused, arrested by a team on Sunday evening, identified him as M Aneesh from Pathanapuram, Kollam district, Kerala, sources said.
The GRP on Monday produced the accused in the woman gatekeeper attack case, before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Tenkasi. The Magistrate remanded him to 15 days (up to March 6, 2023) judicial custody. The GRP arrested the accused on Sunday around 6.30 pm, from Puliayarai, which is located along Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.
The incident occurred on February 16 around 9 pm, at the level crossing number 83, under the jurisdiction of Pavoorchatram in the section between Tirunelveli and Sengottai, sources said.
The gatekeeper, who was admitted in a private hospital in Tirunelveli after the attack is recuperating now and she’s likely to be discharged from the hospital soon, sources said.
Further, sources added that Aneesh was facing similar charges of crime against women and several cases were booked against him in various police stations across Kerala. Moreover, he was jailed in a rape case reported in 2018 under the limits of Kunnicode police in Kollam district, sources said.
