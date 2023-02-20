Kamal asks cadre to hoist MNM flag at homes to mark 6th founding anniv

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Monday called upon his party cadres to hoist the party flags in their homes to celebrate the 6th party founding anniversary on February 21.

"To celebrate the 6th anniversary of our party on 21st February, we should go towards the villages where the party has not developed. All party members should hoist the MNM flag on February 21, not only in cities but in all villages. Like beautiful white clouds, let our Maiam flags fly across Tamil Nadu," he said in a statement.

With the feeling that "our party, our flag," he urged the cadres of MNM to fly the party flag at more places in their area than the flags of other parties and to hoist the flag in their homes to celebrate the party's founding anniversary.

The actor turned politician launched the MNM on February 21, 2018 in Madurai promising to provide a political alternative to the DMK and the AIADMK which were ruling the state since 1967. However, after facing electoral defeats in the successive elections in 2019 Lok Sabha, 2021 Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly polls and urban local body polls, Haasan has extended support to the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan for the Erode East by-poll. Political analysts believe that MNM is likely to formally join the DMK alliance in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.