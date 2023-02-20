Kabbadi coach dies while training players; CM announces solatium

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old Kabbadi coach died of heart attack while coaching his young students during a tournament at Kulithalai in Karur district last night.

The coach, Manickam, hailing from Karichikaranpatti village near Vedasandur in Dindugul district, has brought a group of players for the tournament.

Despite suffering chest pain, he has been training his students for the tournament.

After his students won the matches, he suddenly collapsed and died on way to hospital.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Kabbadi coach and announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh.